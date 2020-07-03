26 Norlund Way

Amenities

Beautiful Estate seats on a premium lot on the 15th Signature Hole of Nicklaus Golf Course at the manned and gated community of Carlton Woods. This breathtaking mediterranean home has captivating views from every room, high vaulted ceilings, privacy and comfort with details at every turn. Marble floors, hardwood floors,Formal living with floating stair case w/fireplace.Formal Dining,wine cellar, butler's pantry, planning center.Luxurious master bedroom with fireplace and magnificent master bathroom with double sinks, granite countertops,whirlpool spa w/marble columns.His/Her walk-in closets. A 2-story Viewing tower to relax after a busy day. Island chef's kitchen with Wolf & Subzero appliances. Game room, Billiard room, 2 powder baths in first floor, Guest bedroom down. Mini Suite on 2nd floor w/loft & balcony, spacious bath w/double sinks, whirlpool spa and huge shower and walk-in closet, Media room w/snack bar,Christmas Storage, 6 car garage, and much more...High & Dry during Harvey!