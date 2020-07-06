25 Scarlet Woods Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828.Stunning 2-story open floorplan town home with 2-car garage, New Carpet & Italian Tile Entry. Den with gas-log fireplace. Kitchen features extra seating at the breakfast bar. Utility room located on first floor. Step out to the private, fenced covered patio! Quiet and serene location close to I-45, The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and ExxonMobil campus. Can be leased short term fully furnished and option to have all bills included!