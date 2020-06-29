24 Edgewood Forest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Gorgeous home in the heart of The Woodlands in Panther Creek. Centrally located w/ easy access to I-45, parks, schools, shopping & dining. This remodeled home is very clean and has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. Large family room w/ wood look tile installed 06/2017 & updated kitchen. The master bedroom is down and large gameroom & two bedrooms up. You will not believe the HUGE covered patio - perfect for entertaining. Backs to greenbelt for added privacy. You will not be disappointed!!