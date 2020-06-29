All apartments in The Woodlands
24 Edgewood Forest Court

24 Edgewood Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Edgewood Forest Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the heart of The Woodlands in Panther Creek. Centrally located w/ easy access to I-45, parks, schools, shopping & dining. This remodeled home is very clean and has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. Large family room w/ wood look tile installed 06/2017 & updated kitchen. The master bedroom is down and large gameroom & two bedrooms up. You will not believe the HUGE covered patio - perfect for entertaining. Backs to greenbelt for added privacy. You will not be disappointed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have any available units?
24 Edgewood Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have?
Some of 24 Edgewood Forest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Edgewood Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
24 Edgewood Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Edgewood Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 24 Edgewood Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 24 Edgewood Forest Court offers parking.
Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Edgewood Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have a pool?
No, 24 Edgewood Forest Court does not have a pool.
Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have accessible units?
Yes, 24 Edgewood Forest Court has accessible units.
Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Edgewood Forest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Edgewood Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Edgewood Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

