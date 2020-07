Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Amazing location! Minutes to the Woodlands Waterway, Woodlands Mall and Medical District. Perfect for a primary residence, second home or investment property. Luxuriously upgraded Diagonal tile done. Granite, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fireplace, bookcase and arched big screen TV niche in family room. Large study with built in bookcases, desk plus french doors to outside. Huge master bedroom with sitting area. Large gameroom with built in bookcases.