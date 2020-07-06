All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:31 PM

22 E Willowwood Court

22 East Willowood Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 East Willowood Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Cozy, updated townhouse located in the front of The Woodlands. Great location w/ easy access to I-45, park & ride, restaurants, shopping, schools, parks & much more. A private courtyard welcomes you home. The large family room and dining room on the first floor are both open to the kitchen and boast hardwood flooring. The kitchen is appointed with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included). Three bedrooms and 2 full baths make up the second floor. All baths have been updated with granite. Windows throughout offer an abundance of natural light. The low maintenance backyard has plenty of space to entertain and play with a generous size deck and yard that is fully fenced. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 E Willowwood Court have any available units?
22 E Willowwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 22 E Willowwood Court have?
Some of 22 E Willowwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 E Willowwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 E Willowwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 E Willowwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 22 E Willowwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 22 E Willowwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 22 E Willowwood Court offers parking.
Does 22 E Willowwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 E Willowwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 E Willowwood Court have a pool?
No, 22 E Willowwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 22 E Willowwood Court have accessible units?
No, 22 E Willowwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22 E Willowwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 E Willowwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 E Willowwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 E Willowwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

