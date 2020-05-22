22 Bryce Branch Circle

Amenities

One Story 3 bedroom/2 bath rental in The Woodlands -- Ready for immediate move in!! - Fabulous one story 3/2/2 with study home in Sterling Ridge! Close to schools, parks, bike paths, shopping and entertainment. Ideal split floor plan with nice size study and living room, great kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, new paint, refrigerator included. This home features ceiling fans, wood blinds, tile flooring in breakfast, baths and much more. Zoned to Conroe ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposit. Housing is not accepted.



