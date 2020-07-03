All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:28 PM

22 Blue Creek Place

22 Blue Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

22 Blue Creek Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
The perfect place to call home, this townhouse is zoned to the top rated schools in The Woodlands in a location where you can walk to the YMCA, shops, restaurants, and more! This home is loaded with features you don't want to miss including an open-concept, first floor living room and kitchen with tile throughout the downstairs, stainless steel appliances, wood floors upstairs, backyard with a deck, mature landscaping, and a private lot without rear facing neighbors! The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included so you just need your furniture to move in and make it home! Don't miss this steal- make your appointment to see it today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Blue Creek Place have any available units?
22 Blue Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 22 Blue Creek Place have?
Some of 22 Blue Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Blue Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
22 Blue Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Blue Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 22 Blue Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 22 Blue Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 22 Blue Creek Place offers parking.
Does 22 Blue Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Blue Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Blue Creek Place have a pool?
No, 22 Blue Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 22 Blue Creek Place have accessible units?
Yes, 22 Blue Creek Place has accessible units.
Does 22 Blue Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Blue Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Blue Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Blue Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

