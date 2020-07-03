22 Blue Creek Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

The perfect place to call home, this townhouse is zoned to the top rated schools in The Woodlands in a location where you can walk to the YMCA, shops, restaurants, and more! This home is loaded with features you don't want to miss including an open-concept, first floor living room and kitchen with tile throughout the downstairs, stainless steel appliances, wood floors upstairs, backyard with a deck, mature landscaping, and a private lot without rear facing neighbors! The refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all included so you just need your furniture to move in and make it home! Don't miss this steal- make your appointment to see it today!!!