21 Diamond Oak Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Finding this type of fully renovated home for lease in the heart of The Woodlands is a rare find. Nearly everything inside and out is brand new and highly upgraded including: Roof, double-pane windows, A/C & Heating, and siding. Inside, full Kitchen renovation and expansion including new cabinets, Quartz countertops, a stunning backsplash, recessed lighting, & floating shelves. The Kitchen opens to the large Family Room. The Master Bathroom may be the most impressive renovation with an all new walk-in shower, new tile flooring & shower tiles, Quartz countertops, brushed gold fixtures, & more. Master Bedroom located downstairs and 3 Bedrooms located upstairs. The 2nd Full Bath upstairs received the royal upgrade as well. NO CARPET anywhere! New vinyl flooring in the main areas with custom tile flooring in the bathrooms. Home feeds into the coveted Woodlands schools including The Woodlands HS. Less than 4 miles from Market Street and all that The Woodlands has to offer. Never flooded!