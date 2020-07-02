All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:33 PM

21 Diamond Oak Court

21 Diamond Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Diamond Oak Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Finding this type of fully renovated home for lease in the heart of The Woodlands is a rare find. Nearly everything inside and out is brand new and highly upgraded including: Roof, double-pane windows, A/C & Heating, and siding. Inside, full Kitchen renovation and expansion including new cabinets, Quartz countertops, a stunning backsplash, recessed lighting, & floating shelves. The Kitchen opens to the large Family Room. The Master Bathroom may be the most impressive renovation with an all new walk-in shower, new tile flooring & shower tiles, Quartz countertops, brushed gold fixtures, & more. Master Bedroom located downstairs and 3 Bedrooms located upstairs. The 2nd Full Bath upstairs received the royal upgrade as well. NO CARPET anywhere! New vinyl flooring in the main areas with custom tile flooring in the bathrooms. Home feeds into the coveted Woodlands schools including The Woodlands HS. Less than 4 miles from Market Street and all that The Woodlands has to offer. Never flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Diamond Oak Court have any available units?
21 Diamond Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 21 Diamond Oak Court have?
Some of 21 Diamond Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Diamond Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
21 Diamond Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Diamond Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 21 Diamond Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 21 Diamond Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 21 Diamond Oak Court offers parking.
Does 21 Diamond Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Diamond Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Diamond Oak Court have a pool?
No, 21 Diamond Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 21 Diamond Oak Court have accessible units?
Yes, 21 Diamond Oak Court has accessible units.
Does 21 Diamond Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Diamond Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Diamond Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Diamond Oak Court has units with air conditioning.

