Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
203 Pinto Point Dr Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 Pinto Point Dr Drive

203 Pinto Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Pinto Point Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389
Creekside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
This floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen and living area for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast bar and nice sunny breakfast area. Family room with gas log fireplace. Master has an en-suite bath with his and her sinks, large shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. Flagstone accents & Paver stone Patio. Epoxy Garage Floor!! Coveted Tupelo glen location...Walk to Tupelo park, YMCA, Lake Paloma, or the famed Rob Fleming Water Park!! Close to HEB, restaurants, shopping, pool, and parks. Exemplary Rated Creekside Elementary just around the corner!!Exxon campus is within min to SE and The Woodlands Mall/Waterway/ Market St./ Mall to the NE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have any available units?
203 Pinto Point Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have?
Some of 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Pinto Point Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive has accessible units.
Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Pinto Point Dr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

