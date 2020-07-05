203 Pinto Point Dr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

This floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen and living area for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast bar and nice sunny breakfast area. Family room with gas log fireplace. Master has an en-suite bath with his and her sinks, large shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. Flagstone accents & Paver stone Patio. Epoxy Garage Floor!! Coveted Tupelo glen location...Walk to Tupelo park, YMCA, Lake Paloma, or the famed Rob Fleming Water Park!! Close to HEB, restaurants, shopping, pool, and parks. Exemplary Rated Creekside Elementary just around the corner!!Exxon campus is within min to SE and The Woodlands Mall/Waterway/ Market St./ Mall to the NE.