Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
2004 Royal Oak Place
Last updated June 21 2019 at 5:46 AM

2004 Royal Oak Place

2004 Royal Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Royal Oak Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
DID NOT FLOOD W/ HARVEY! Spacious updated 2 story w/open kitchen, large breakfast bar, granite throughout & wood laminate flooring. French doors open fenced backyard w/ a lg. deck. Huge master bedroom downstairs which features a study/sitting room & large bathroom. Bathrooms have been updated as well as light fixtures. 3 bedrooms upstairs are very roomie one of which could be a second master. New A/C, flooring & kitchen. Within walking distance to schools, trails, park. Fridge, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Royal Oak Place have any available units?
2004 Royal Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 2004 Royal Oak Place have?
Some of 2004 Royal Oak Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Royal Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Royal Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Royal Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Royal Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 2004 Royal Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Royal Oak Place offers parking.
Does 2004 Royal Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Royal Oak Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Royal Oak Place have a pool?
No, 2004 Royal Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Royal Oak Place have accessible units?
Yes, 2004 Royal Oak Place has accessible units.
Does 2004 Royal Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Royal Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Royal Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 Royal Oak Place has units with air conditioning.

