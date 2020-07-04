2004 Royal Oak Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

DID NOT FLOOD W/ HARVEY! Spacious updated 2 story w/open kitchen, large breakfast bar, granite throughout & wood laminate flooring. French doors open fenced backyard w/ a lg. deck. Huge master bedroom downstairs which features a study/sitting room & large bathroom. Bathrooms have been updated as well as light fixtures. 3 bedrooms upstairs are very roomie one of which could be a second master. New A/C, flooring & kitchen. Within walking distance to schools, trails, park. Fridge, washer & dryer.