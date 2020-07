Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room parking garage media room

Beautiful, open floor plan, 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home with huge backyard and deck, stainless steel appliances, natural light pouring in from all rooms and hard surfaces throughout. Ideally located, walking distance to The Woodlands High School and Bear Branch Park! No carpet, gorgeous new flooring in master bedroom with additional door to backyard from master bath. Don't miss the "hidden" 4th bedroom/exercise room/media room upstairs off of the game room. Welcome Home!