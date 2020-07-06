All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:14 AM

15 Thorn Berry Pl.

15 Thorn Berry Place · No Longer Available
Location

15 Thorn Berry Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
- Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Indian Springs. Home overlooks preserve in front and greenbelt in back, on a cul-de-sac! Wood and Tile floors throughout the home. Granite counter tops in kitchen, good sized bedrooms. Quiet yard with mature trees. Home is zoned to great schools, quick access to neighborhood park, swimming pools and tennis courts. Great location in the heart of The Woodlands. Close to hospitals, market street, the mall and I-45.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5003466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have any available units?
15 Thorn Berry Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have?
Some of 15 Thorn Berry Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Thorn Berry Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Thorn Berry Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Thorn Berry Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. offers parking.
Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. has a pool.
Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have accessible units?
No, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Thorn Berry Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Thorn Berry Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

