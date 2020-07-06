15 Thorn Berry Pl.

Amenities

- Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Indian Springs. Home overlooks preserve in front and greenbelt in back, on a cul-de-sac! Wood and Tile floors throughout the home. Granite counter tops in kitchen, good sized bedrooms. Quiet yard with mature trees. Home is zoned to great schools, quick access to neighborhood park, swimming pools and tennis courts. Great location in the heart of The Woodlands. Close to hospitals, market street, the mall and I-45.



