15 Pocket Flower Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Lovely, cul-de-sac home for lease. Fully updated one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Alden Bridge with 2 car attached garage. A light and bright home with a neutral paint palette. Home features an island kitchen with granite counters, subway tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious den with double-sided gas log fireplace. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Outdoor patio and nice size yard. Prefer long term lease and pets are accepted on a case by case basis but no cats please. Convenient location to Bush Elementary, Mitchell Intermediate, shopping and dining!