15 Pocket Flower Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:54 PM

15 Pocket Flower Court

15 Pocket Flower Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Pocket Flower Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely, cul-de-sac home for lease. Fully updated one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Alden Bridge with 2 car attached garage. A light and bright home with a neutral paint palette. Home features an island kitchen with granite counters, subway tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious den with double-sided gas log fireplace. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Outdoor patio and nice size yard. Prefer long term lease and pets are accepted on a case by case basis but no cats please. Convenient location to Bush Elementary, Mitchell Intermediate, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Pocket Flower Court have any available units?
15 Pocket Flower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 Pocket Flower Court have?
Some of 15 Pocket Flower Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Pocket Flower Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Pocket Flower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Pocket Flower Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Pocket Flower Court is pet friendly.
Does 15 Pocket Flower Court offer parking?
Yes, 15 Pocket Flower Court offers parking.
Does 15 Pocket Flower Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Pocket Flower Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Pocket Flower Court have a pool?
No, 15 Pocket Flower Court does not have a pool.
Does 15 Pocket Flower Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Pocket Flower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Pocket Flower Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Pocket Flower Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Pocket Flower Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Pocket Flower Court does not have units with air conditioning.

