The Woodlands, TX
14 Wintergreen Trail
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:25 PM

14 Wintergreen Trail

14 Wintergreen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14 Wintergreen Trail, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Town Home in The Woodlands, Master Bedroom Down, Washer, Dryer, Fridge and TV above Mantle Included. Enjoy an open Kitchen/Living/Dining area with Breakfast Bar and Island Kitchen, New Backsplash, Gas Cooking, Stainless Appliances, Fresh Paint with Neutral Colors. Living Room has High Ceiling and Opens to Rear Private Patio Area. Master Suite has Separate Tub and Large Updated Tile Shower with Seat, Dual Sinks and Separate Closets. New Carpet on Stairs and Second Story. Game Room Upstairs with 2 bedrooms, one has laminate flooring and built in desk area. New Ceiling Fans Throughout. Enjoy all the amenities of the Woodlands along with wonderful schools in the Village of Alden Bridge. You will love it here and enjoy the attached 2 car garage with opener. Nice, quiet neighbors and convenient location not far from shopping and dining. Call today for your private tour! *2 year lease requested*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Wintergreen Trail have any available units?
14 Wintergreen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 14 Wintergreen Trail have?
Some of 14 Wintergreen Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Wintergreen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14 Wintergreen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Wintergreen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14 Wintergreen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 14 Wintergreen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14 Wintergreen Trail offers parking.
Does 14 Wintergreen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Wintergreen Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Wintergreen Trail have a pool?
No, 14 Wintergreen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14 Wintergreen Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Wintergreen Trail has accessible units.
Does 14 Wintergreen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Wintergreen Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Wintergreen Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Wintergreen Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

