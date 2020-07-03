14 Wintergreen Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Beautifully updated Town Home in The Woodlands, Master Bedroom Down, Washer, Dryer, Fridge and TV above Mantle Included. Enjoy an open Kitchen/Living/Dining area with Breakfast Bar and Island Kitchen, New Backsplash, Gas Cooking, Stainless Appliances, Fresh Paint with Neutral Colors. Living Room has High Ceiling and Opens to Rear Private Patio Area. Master Suite has Separate Tub and Large Updated Tile Shower with Seat, Dual Sinks and Separate Closets. New Carpet on Stairs and Second Story. Game Room Upstairs with 2 bedrooms, one has laminate flooring and built in desk area. New Ceiling Fans Throughout. Enjoy all the amenities of the Woodlands along with wonderful schools in the Village of Alden Bridge. You will love it here and enjoy the attached 2 car garage with opener. Nice, quiet neighbors and convenient location not far from shopping and dining. Call today for your private tour! *2 year lease requested*