14 Ryanwyck Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come see this beautiful David Weekly home with stunning hand-scraped hickory plank wood flooring and energy-efficient plantation shutters. Wonderful floor plan with living room, study, and game room. Spacious three car tandem garage. Open kitchen with tile backsplash and maple cabinets. Large walk in pantry and built-ins in laundry room. Master is down with walk-in closet and separate whirlpool tub and shower. Jack and Jill bath on second floor. Automatic sprinklers in front and back. Covered patio and fenced back yard perfect for entertaining.