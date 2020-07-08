All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:00 PM

138 W WOODSTOCK

138 West Woodstock Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 West Woodstock Circle Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
A lovely three-bedroom home nestled near the greenbelt with no back neighbors. There is a private patio just inside the front gate. High ceilings in a large living room with fireplace, open to the breakfast room. The kitchen features a recent 5 burner gas stove, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar for family visiting. The bedrooms are all nice sized and a split floor plan. Close to the greenbelt trails. Private backyard with large patio and no back neighbors! Quiet neighborhood with the sought after schools, close to Exxon, shopping, and restaurants. Near the Woodlands Mall. Call today for your private tour! Professional photos to be uploaded Thursday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 W WOODSTOCK have any available units?
138 W WOODSTOCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 138 W WOODSTOCK have?
Some of 138 W WOODSTOCK's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 W WOODSTOCK currently offering any rent specials?
138 W WOODSTOCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 W WOODSTOCK pet-friendly?
No, 138 W WOODSTOCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 138 W WOODSTOCK offer parking?
Yes, 138 W WOODSTOCK offers parking.
Does 138 W WOODSTOCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 W WOODSTOCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 W WOODSTOCK have a pool?
No, 138 W WOODSTOCK does not have a pool.
Does 138 W WOODSTOCK have accessible units?
No, 138 W WOODSTOCK does not have accessible units.
Does 138 W WOODSTOCK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 W WOODSTOCK has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 W WOODSTOCK have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 W WOODSTOCK does not have units with air conditioning.

