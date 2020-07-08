138 W WOODSTOCK

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

A lovely three-bedroom home nestled near the greenbelt with no back neighbors. There is a private patio just inside the front gate. High ceilings in a large living room with fireplace, open to the breakfast room. The kitchen features a recent 5 burner gas stove, plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar for family visiting. The bedrooms are all nice sized and a split floor plan. Close to the greenbelt trails. Private backyard with large patio and no back neighbors! Quiet neighborhood with the sought after schools, close to Exxon, shopping, and restaurants. Near the Woodlands Mall. Call today for your private tour! Professional photos to be uploaded Thursday.