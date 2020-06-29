13 Lakeridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous town-home, relaxing Waterfront Home. Nice view to the lake from every room, upstairs & down. Contemporary style. two-story, living room down with wall of windows facing the water natural light and opens to deck downstairs off the Family room & balcony off master. Has been freshly painted, Great Lake view from the deck & balcony Exterior Front Lawn care & Private secluded Subdivision Swimming Pool included. Also for a small fee, every Woodlands Swimming pool pass available during swimming season. Refrigerator, washer & dryer also included. Perfect location, Close to Panther Creek shopping center, Great Schools. If Carpet is replaced it will be more. Ask Listing Agent.