The Woodlands, TX
13 Lakeridge Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:50 PM

13 Lakeridge Drive

13 Lakeridge Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13 Lakeridge Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous town-home, relaxing Waterfront Home. Nice view to the lake from every room, upstairs & down. Contemporary style. two-story, living room down with wall of windows facing the water natural light and opens to deck downstairs off the Family room & balcony off master. Has been freshly painted, Great Lake view from the deck & balcony Exterior Front Lawn care & Private secluded Subdivision Swimming Pool included. Also for a small fee, every Woodlands Swimming pool pass available during swimming season. Refrigerator, washer & dryer also included. Perfect location, Close to Panther Creek shopping center, Great Schools. If Carpet is replaced it will be more. Ask Listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
13 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 13 Lakeridge Drive have?
Some of 13 Lakeridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13 Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 13 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13 Lakeridge Drive offers parking.
Does 13 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Lakeridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13 Lakeridge Drive has a pool.
Does 13 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Lakeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

