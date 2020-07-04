All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 19 2019 at 7:05 AM

126 W Russet Grove Cir

126 West Russet Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

126 West Russet Grove Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Remodeled 1 story single family house with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath and a Bonus Study/Nursery room with french doors. WOOD floor in living area, New Carpet in all bedrooms/office, Tiling Floor and GRANITE countertops for kitchen and bathrooms, all brand new light fixtures and faucets, Stainless Steel Appliances, shower doors and more. Large Deck perfect for entertaining and Spacious Private Backyard. Minutes drive to I-45 and three Hospitals. Zoned to EXEMPLARY Conroe ISD Schools. Walking distance to a large neighborhood park with swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and jogging trails. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. No Smoking. Not Approved for Section 8 Applicants.
Call Yaping at 832-510-7781 or email at 126wrusset@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have any available units?
126 W Russet Grove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have?
Some of 126 W Russet Grove Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W Russet Grove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
126 W Russet Grove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 W Russet Grove Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 W Russet Grove Cir is pet friendly.
Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 126 W Russet Grove Cir offers parking.
Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 W Russet Grove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have a pool?
Yes, 126 W Russet Grove Cir has a pool.
Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have accessible units?
No, 126 W Russet Grove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 W Russet Grove Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 W Russet Grove Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 W Russet Grove Cir has units with air conditioning.

