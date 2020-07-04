126 W Russet Grove Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Newly Remodeled 1 story single family house with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath and a Bonus Study/Nursery room with french doors. WOOD floor in living area, New Carpet in all bedrooms/office, Tiling Floor and GRANITE countertops for kitchen and bathrooms, all brand new light fixtures and faucets, Stainless Steel Appliances, shower doors and more. Large Deck perfect for entertaining and Spacious Private Backyard. Minutes drive to I-45 and three Hospitals. Zoned to EXEMPLARY Conroe ISD Schools. Walking distance to a large neighborhood park with swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and jogging trails. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. No Smoking. Not Approved for Section 8 Applicants.

Call Yaping at 832-510-7781 or email at 126wrusset@gmail.com.