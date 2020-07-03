All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 119 Anise Tree Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
119 Anise Tree Plaza
Last updated October 18 2019 at 5:36 PM

119 Anise Tree Plaza

119 Anise Tree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

119 Anise Tree Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lease within 24 hours of viewing and get $150 off the first month's rent! This lovely town home is nestled in the coveted Woodlands and features tile & laminate flooring, a fireplace, all stainless steel appliances, marble counters in the bathrooms, w/d and a patio/backyard sans any backyard neighbors! Master bedroom has a garden tub and separate shower and is located upstairs with the other bedrooms along with the washer/dryer. Living room with fireplace, dining, half bathroom and spacious kitchen with all kitchen appliances are all down. Close to Lone Star College, Exxon Corp. Woodlands Mall, parks, lakes, recreational centers, trails and great schools! *No deposit plan available *filters delivered every quarter ($10/mo+) *pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have any available units?
119 Anise Tree Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have?
Some of 119 Anise Tree Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Anise Tree Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
119 Anise Tree Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Anise Tree Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Anise Tree Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza offer parking?
No, 119 Anise Tree Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Anise Tree Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have a pool?
No, 119 Anise Tree Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have accessible units?
No, 119 Anise Tree Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Anise Tree Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Anise Tree Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Anise Tree Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College