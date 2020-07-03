119 Anise Tree Plaza

Amenities

Lease within 24 hours of viewing and get $150 off the first month's rent! This lovely town home is nestled in the coveted Woodlands and features tile & laminate flooring, a fireplace, all stainless steel appliances, marble counters in the bathrooms, w/d and a patio/backyard sans any backyard neighbors! Master bedroom has a garden tub and separate shower and is located upstairs with the other bedrooms along with the washer/dryer. Living room with fireplace, dining, half bathroom and spacious kitchen with all kitchen appliances are all down. Close to Lone Star College, Exxon Corp. Woodlands Mall, parks, lakes, recreational centers, trails and great schools! *No deposit plan available *filters delivered every quarter ($10/mo+) *pets case by case