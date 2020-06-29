118 Anise Tree Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

LOW MAINTENANCE GEM!! Architecturally interesting townhouse begins with a soaring ceiling in entryway and ends with an expanded deck in backyard. Open floorplan includes a cozy fireplace that you can enjoy from the den and the dining area along with the kitchen & breakfast bar. Recent carpet & ceramic wood like tile flooring upstairs. Master bedroom en-suite is exceptionally large for a townhouse. Master Bath offers dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Many windows create wonderful natural lighting and several offer views to the backyard. The secluded backyard is perfect for a morning or evening of relaxation and with it's extensive deck, plenty of room to entertain as well. Interior has been recently painted. Recent A/C 2 " blinds throughout Fridge & Washer/Dryer set stays.