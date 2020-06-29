All apartments in The Woodlands
118 Anise Tree Place

Location

118 Anise Tree Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
LOW MAINTENANCE GEM!! Architecturally interesting townhouse begins with a soaring ceiling in entryway and ends with an expanded deck in backyard. Open floorplan includes a cozy fireplace that you can enjoy from the den and the dining area along with the kitchen & breakfast bar. Recent carpet & ceramic wood like tile flooring upstairs. Master bedroom en-suite is exceptionally large for a townhouse. Master Bath offers dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Many windows create wonderful natural lighting and several offer views to the backyard. The secluded backyard is perfect for a morning or evening of relaxation and with it's extensive deck, plenty of room to entertain as well. Interior has been recently painted. Recent A/C 2 " blinds throughout Fridge & Washer/Dryer set stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Anise Tree Place have any available units?
118 Anise Tree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 118 Anise Tree Place have?
Some of 118 Anise Tree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Anise Tree Place currently offering any rent specials?
118 Anise Tree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Anise Tree Place pet-friendly?
No, 118 Anise Tree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 118 Anise Tree Place offer parking?
Yes, 118 Anise Tree Place offers parking.
Does 118 Anise Tree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Anise Tree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Anise Tree Place have a pool?
No, 118 Anise Tree Place does not have a pool.
Does 118 Anise Tree Place have accessible units?
Yes, 118 Anise Tree Place has accessible units.
Does 118 Anise Tree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Anise Tree Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Anise Tree Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 Anise Tree Place has units with air conditioning.

