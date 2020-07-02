All apartments in The Woodlands
115 N Westwinds Circle
Last updated June 13 2019 at 9:53 PM

115 N Westwinds Circle

115 North Westwinds Circle · No Longer Available
Location

115 North Westwinds Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful updated two story home located in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features gorgeous handscraped wood flooring, formal dining room, large family room w/ soaring ceilings & fireplace, study, breakfast room, island kitchen w/ stainless appliances open to family room, bonus room off the kitchen and master bedroom & bath. The upstairs features three generous sized secondary bedrooms and gameroom. Huge backyard w/ sparkling swimming pool & spa! Radiant barrier in attic. Two car attached garage. Swimming pool maintenance included. A must see. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Westwinds Circle have any available units?
115 N Westwinds Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 115 N Westwinds Circle have?
Some of 115 N Westwinds Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Westwinds Circle currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Westwinds Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Westwinds Circle pet-friendly?
No, 115 N Westwinds Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 115 N Westwinds Circle offer parking?
Yes, 115 N Westwinds Circle offers parking.
Does 115 N Westwinds Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N Westwinds Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Westwinds Circle have a pool?
Yes, 115 N Westwinds Circle has a pool.
Does 115 N Westwinds Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 115 N Westwinds Circle has accessible units.
Does 115 N Westwinds Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 N Westwinds Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N Westwinds Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 N Westwinds Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

