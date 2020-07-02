115 N Westwinds Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful updated two story home located in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. Great location close to dining, shopping, schools, parks, medical, and all of the amenities The Woodlands has to offer. Beautifully landscaped yard. The first floor features gorgeous handscraped wood flooring, formal dining room, large family room w/ soaring ceilings & fireplace, study, breakfast room, island kitchen w/ stainless appliances open to family room, bonus room off the kitchen and master bedroom & bath. The upstairs features three generous sized secondary bedrooms and gameroom. Huge backyard w/ sparkling swimming pool & spa! Radiant barrier in attic. Two car attached garage. Swimming pool maintenance included. A must see. Schedule your showing today!