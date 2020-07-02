10 Elk Crossing Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom home, located on an over-sized cul-de-sac lot with a sparkling pool and tons of extra yard space for those long summer days. Too many updates to list! Granite in the kitchen and all bathrooms, new wood look floors downstairs, bamboo flooring all upstairs (NO CARPET ANYWHERE). Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Attached oversized garage is conveniently located by the large laundry room. Living, Dining, formal living, and half bath are all down stairs. Master retreat with en suite bathroom has been updated. All three secondary bedrooms have walk in closets with lots of storage and the secondary bathroom has easy access for the bedrooms. Located in Indian Springs and close to the neighborhood parks and pools, this is one to see! Zoned to TWHS. Don't forget to check out all the extra storage area in the over-sized garage.