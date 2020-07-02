All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:00 AM

10 Elk Crossing Drive

10 Elk Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 Elk Crossing Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom home, located on an over-sized cul-de-sac lot with a sparkling pool and tons of extra yard space for those long summer days. Too many updates to list! Granite in the kitchen and all bathrooms, new wood look floors downstairs, bamboo flooring all upstairs (NO CARPET ANYWHERE). Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Attached oversized garage is conveniently located by the large laundry room. Living, Dining, formal living, and half bath are all down stairs. Master retreat with en suite bathroom has been updated. All three secondary bedrooms have walk in closets with lots of storage and the secondary bathroom has easy access for the bedrooms. Located in Indian Springs and close to the neighborhood parks and pools, this is one to see! Zoned to TWHS. Don't forget to check out all the extra storage area in the over-sized garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have any available units?
10 Elk Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have?
Some of 10 Elk Crossing Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Elk Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Elk Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Elk Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Elk Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Elk Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Elk Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10 Elk Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10 Elk Crossing Drive has accessible units.
Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Elk Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Elk Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Elk Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

