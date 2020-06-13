Apartment List
TX
/
the colony
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

163 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
89 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
122 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1615 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
26 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1300 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
90 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1646 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
69 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1830 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Stonebriar
13 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Stonebriar
7 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
236 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1553 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
49 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
14 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Willow Bend
24 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1516 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units are available in this community. President George Bush Turnpike puts the best of Dallas nearby. Onsite sauna, volleyball court, clubhouse and hot tub. Units have washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1309 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Residents can take advantage of high energy fitness center, resident internet cafe and storage units. Units have kitchen pantry, W/D hookup and tall ceilings.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1505 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Indian Creek
19 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.

June 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

The Colony rent trends were flat over the past month

The Colony rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in The Colony stand at $1,213 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. The Colony's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of The Colony, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to The Colony

    As rents have increased moderately in The Colony, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, The Colony is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • The Colony's median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in The Colony.
    • While The Colony's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in The Colony than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where The Colony is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 BedroomsThe Colony Accessible ApartmentsThe Colony Apartments under $1,000The Colony Apartments under $1,100
    The Colony Apartments under $1,200The Colony Apartments under $800The Colony Apartments with BalconyThe Colony Apartments with GarageThe Colony Apartments with GymThe Colony Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    The Colony Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Colony Apartments with ParkingThe Colony Apartments with PoolThe Colony Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Colony Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Colony Pet Friendly Places

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
    Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
    Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District