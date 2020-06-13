850 Leora Ln

Amenities
Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs
Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath
Side by Side Refrigerator*
Granite Countertops*
Kitchen and Bath Subway Tile Back Splash*
Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Black or Stainless Steel* Appliances including Frost-Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers, Electric Ceran Ranges
Kitchen, Bedroom and Bath Accent Walls
Faux Wood 2 Blinds
12-Foot Raised Ceilings*
Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconettes*
Nine-Foot Ceilings
Plush Carpeting
Gourmet Island Kitchens*
Track Lighting in Kitchen* and Dining Room
Kitchen Pantries
Brushed Aluminum Kitchen and Bath Hardware
Drop Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Island*
Double His and Hers Custom Square Sinks*
Brushed Aluminum Bedroom Ceiling Fans with Light Kit
Built-In Cabinets and Computer Workstations Equipped with Cable and Phone Outlets*
Under Cabinet Lighting at Computer Desks and Kitchen
Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Connections
Prewired for Time Warner Cable Television
Individual Hot Water Heaters
Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning
Resort Style Pool with Fountains, Tanning Decks & Multiple Conversation Areas
State-of-The-Art Urban Fitness Center
Open Floor Plans Maximizing Natural Light
Attached* and Detached Garages Available
Covered Parking Available
Storage Facilities Available
Professional On-Site Management and Maintenance
Manicured Lawns
Lounge & Seating are within the Leasing Center complete with WiFi
Complimentary Pet Stations
Picnic Areas Featuring Barbecue Grills