850 Leora Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs

Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath

Side by Side Refrigerator*

Granite Countertops*

Kitchen and Bath Subway Tile Back Splash*

Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Black or Stainless Steel* Appliances including Frost-Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers, Electric Ceran Ranges

Kitchen, Bedroom and Bath Accent Walls

Faux Wood 2 Blinds

12-Foot Raised Ceilings*

Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconettes*

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Plush Carpeting

Gourmet Island Kitchens*

Track Lighting in Kitchen* and Dining Room

Kitchen Pantries

Brushed Aluminum Kitchen and Bath Hardware

Drop Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Island*

Double His and Hers Custom Square Sinks*

Brushed Aluminum Bedroom Ceiling Fans with Light Kit

Built-In Cabinets and Computer Workstations Equipped with Cable and Phone Outlets*

Under Cabinet Lighting at Computer Desks and Kitchen

Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Connections

Prewired for Time Warner Cable Television

Individual Hot Water Heaters

Energy Efficient Heating and Air Conditioning

Resort Style Pool with Fountains, Tanning Decks & Multiple Conversation Areas

State-of-The-Art Urban Fitness Center

Open Floor Plans Maximizing Natural Light

Attached* and Detached Garages Available

Covered Parking Available

Storage Facilities Available

Professional On-Site Management and Maintenance

Manicured Lawns

Lounge & Seating are within the Leasing Center complete with WiFi

Complimentary Pet Stations

Picnic Areas Featuring Barbecue Grills