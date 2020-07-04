All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 8328 Richmond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
8328 Richmond
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:13 PM

8328 Richmond

8328 Richmond · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8328 Richmond, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Lease this alluring 3 bd 2.5 bth Tudor home today! Space abounds in this bright & open floor plan w ease of flow ideal for entertaining. Spacious family room, game room, & a study perfect for a home office, exercise room, or 4th bdrm if needed. Gourmet Kitchen outfitted w Quartz counters, ample counter space, & SS appliance w gas cooktop. Grand master suite w large walk-in closet & lavish bath. The extended outdoor living area creates the perfect backyard oasis to enjoy through all of Texas' season. Located in the coveted Westbury at Tribute Community offering countless amenities like 2 golf courses & zoned to the renowned STEM Academy. So much to love! Come see for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Richmond have any available units?
8328 Richmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Richmond have?
Some of 8328 Richmond's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Richmond currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Richmond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Richmond pet-friendly?
No, 8328 Richmond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 8328 Richmond offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Richmond offers parking.
Does 8328 Richmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Richmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Richmond have a pool?
No, 8328 Richmond does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Richmond have accessible units?
No, 8328 Richmond does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Richmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 Richmond has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District