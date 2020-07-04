8328 Richmond

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Lease this alluring 3 bd 2.5 bth Tudor home today! Space abounds in this bright & open floor plan w ease of flow ideal for entertaining. Spacious family room, game room, & a study perfect for a home office, exercise room, or 4th bdrm if needed. Gourmet Kitchen outfitted w Quartz counters, ample counter space, & SS appliance w gas cooktop. Grand master suite w large walk-in closet & lavish bath. The extended outdoor living area creates the perfect backyard oasis to enjoy through all of Texas' season. Located in the coveted Westbury at Tribute Community offering countless amenities like 2 golf courses & zoned to the renowned STEM Academy. So much to love! Come see for yourself today!