Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

8328 Inverness

8328 Inverness · No Longer Available
Location

8328 Inverness, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home in the prestigious Tribute lakeside community. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout main living area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops, kitchen island, & large pantry. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Master suite down. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, & walk in closet. Over-sized guest bedrooms all with walk in closets. Large game room & separate media room. Covered patio with newly installed gazebo. Large backyard with privacy fence. Amenities include 2 premier golf courses & miles of hike & bike trails including a shoreline nature trail. Voted COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AWARD 2018. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Inverness have any available units?
8328 Inverness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Inverness have?
Some of 8328 Inverness's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Inverness currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Inverness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Inverness pet-friendly?
No, 8328 Inverness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 8328 Inverness offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Inverness offers parking.
Does 8328 Inverness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8328 Inverness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Inverness have a pool?
No, 8328 Inverness does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Inverness have accessible units?
No, 8328 Inverness does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Inverness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 Inverness has units with dishwashers.

