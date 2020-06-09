8328 Inverness

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home in the prestigious Tribute lakeside community. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout main living area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops, kitchen island, & large pantry. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Master suite down. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, & walk in closet. Over-sized guest bedrooms all with walk in closets. Large game room & separate media room. Covered patio with newly installed gazebo. Large backyard with privacy fence. Amenities include 2 premier golf courses & miles of hike & bike trails including a shoreline nature trail. Voted COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AWARD 2018. Must see!