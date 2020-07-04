8321 Western.

Amenities

Be the FIRST to live in this contemporary, NEW BUILD w countless upgrades & an easy walk to the STEM Academy! Brilliant floor plan w 2 bds down, 2 up each w dedicated bath, private study, expansive 2-story family rm w gas fp. Gourmet kit features ss appliances, subway tile backsplash, island & pantry. Lavish master boasts dual sinks, garden tub & huge walk-in closet. Upstairs offers large game rm opening to family below & entertainment rm ideal for media rm. Rounding out the impressive home includes the oversized 2 car garage, extended covered patio & fenced backyard. Prime location in The Tribute w Lewisville lake across the street, park just a block away & an unparalleled golf course!