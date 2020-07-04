All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like
8321 Western.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
8321 Western
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

8321 Western

8321 Western · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8321 Western, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the FIRST to live in this contemporary, NEW BUILD w countless upgrades & an easy walk to the STEM Academy! Brilliant floor plan w 2 bds down, 2 up each w dedicated bath, private study, expansive 2-story family rm w gas fp. Gourmet kit features ss appliances, subway tile backsplash, island & pantry. Lavish master boasts dual sinks, garden tub & huge walk-in closet. Upstairs offers large game rm opening to family below & entertainment rm ideal for media rm. Rounding out the impressive home includes the oversized 2 car garage, extended covered patio & fenced backyard. Prime location in The Tribute w Lewisville lake across the street, park just a block away & an unparalleled golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8321 Western have any available units?
8321 Western doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Western have?
Some of 8321 Western's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Western currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Western is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Western pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Western is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 8321 Western offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Western offers parking.
Does 8321 Western have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Western does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Western have a pool?
No, 8321 Western does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Western have accessible units?
No, 8321 Western does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Western have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Western has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 BedroomsThe Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District