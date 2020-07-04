8248 Paisley

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Ashton Woods Home in Aberdeen at the Tribute with an open floor plan offering hand scraped hardwood flooring and an amazing kitchen with granite counter tops and tumbled stone backsplash. Flexible floor plan affords all bedrooms down and a study with master bedroom nicely situated in the rear of the home. Master bathroom has a frameless shower, separate bath, dual sinks, separate vanity area, and a California custom closet. Upstairs you will find game room and a media area perfect for a quiet retreat. Beautiful outdoor living space with a pergola, dual ceiling fans and a flagstone patio. The house is located with proximity to Prestwick STEM Academy.