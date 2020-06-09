8244 Lindsay Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Impeccably designed brand 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, study, 2.5 baths,2 living,2 fireplace,game room with high quality hand-scraped wood floors.Home with all the bells & whistles! Greets you with a grand stone elevation, cedar garage doors. Flooded with natural light. Kitchen features 6 level of granite c-tops, island breakfast bar, accented with modern tile b-splash, The interior finishes will take your breath away!

walk distance to Prestwick STEM Academy. Steps away from nature trails, golf, & club houses,community swim.pools.