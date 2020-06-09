All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 8244 Lindsay Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
8244 Lindsay Gardens
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:58 AM

8244 Lindsay Gardens

8244 Lindsay Gardens · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8244 Lindsay Gardens, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Impeccably designed brand 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, study, 2.5 baths,2 living,2 fireplace,game room with high quality hand-scraped wood floors.Home with all the bells & whistles! Greets you with a grand stone elevation, cedar garage doors. Flooded with natural light. Kitchen features 6 level of granite c-tops, island breakfast bar, accented with modern tile b-splash, The interior finishes will take your breath away!
walk distance to Prestwick STEM Academy. Steps away from nature trails, golf, & club houses,community swim.pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 Lindsay Gardens have any available units?
8244 Lindsay Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 8244 Lindsay Gardens have?
Some of 8244 Lindsay Gardens's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8244 Lindsay Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
8244 Lindsay Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 Lindsay Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 8244 Lindsay Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 8244 Lindsay Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 8244 Lindsay Gardens offers parking.
Does 8244 Lindsay Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8244 Lindsay Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 Lindsay Gardens have a pool?
Yes, 8244 Lindsay Gardens has a pool.
Does 8244 Lindsay Gardens have accessible units?
No, 8244 Lindsay Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 Lindsay Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8244 Lindsay Gardens has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District