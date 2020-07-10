8237 Inverness

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the 2018-2019 Community of the Year-The Tribute! Home shows like a model! Vaulted ceilings with tall windows, plantation shutters & open concept allow for tons of natural light. Family room has handscraped wood floors, stone fireplace & adjacent to kit and brkst room. Kit offers ample storage, stainless steel appliances, large island with room for bar stools and walk-in pantry. First floor is complete large master, master bath with separate sinks, separate shower, Lrg jetted tub, and oversized walk-in closet. Backyard has patio, grill and yard area. Community pool, splash park, playground, miles of nature trails, lighted trails, 2 golf courses, PRESTWICK STEM Academy!