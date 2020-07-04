812 Winehart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage guest suite media room

True east facing, Highland built home with the largest lot in the neighborhood and a 3 car garage! Additional features include a chef's kitchen with gas cooking and island overlooking a spacious family room, hand scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, electric shades, master suite, study and guest suite down plus a game room, media room and two additional bedrooms up. Enjoy the covered patio and enormous fenced rear yard or walk to the neighborhood pool and playground. Other Castle Hills amenities include hike-and bike trails, 25 parks, mail delivered to your private front door box, community events plus much more. Quick access to Plano, Frisco, restaurants, shopping and both airports.