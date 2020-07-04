All apartments in The Colony
812 Winehart Street

Location

812 Winehart St, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
True east facing, Highland built home with the largest lot in the neighborhood and a 3 car garage! Additional features include a chef's kitchen with gas cooking and island overlooking a spacious family room, hand scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, electric shades, master suite, study and guest suite down plus a game room, media room and two additional bedrooms up. Enjoy the covered patio and enormous fenced rear yard or walk to the neighborhood pool and playground. Other Castle Hills amenities include hike-and bike trails, 25 parks, mail delivered to your private front door box, community events plus much more. Quick access to Plano, Frisco, restaurants, shopping and both airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Winehart Street have any available units?
812 Winehart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Winehart Street have?
Some of 812 Winehart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Winehart Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 Winehart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Winehart Street pet-friendly?
No, 812 Winehart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 812 Winehart Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 Winehart Street offers parking.
Does 812 Winehart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Winehart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Winehart Street have a pool?
Yes, 812 Winehart Street has a pool.
Does 812 Winehart Street have accessible units?
No, 812 Winehart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Winehart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Winehart Street has units with dishwashers.

