8109 Tramore.

STUNNING 3 car swing garage barely lived in single story home in the highly sought after Waterford resort community in The Tribute! Pull up to this fabulous curb appeal Del Mar floor plan with up to 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with an office. Large living room, kitchen that boasts breakfast bar, under mount sink, coffee station, large pantry & an large eating area. Backyard is spacious. Master bedroom has en suite spa like bath with baja shower & large walk in closet. The Waterford amenity center complete with activity director, infinity style pool overlooking Lake Lewisville, pickle ball courts, gym & clubhouse. Resort living with miles of shoreline hiking & plenty of golf! Pets on a case by case basis.