8109 Tramore.
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

8109 Tramore

8109 Tramore · No Longer Available
Location

8109 Tramore, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
STUNNING 3 car swing garage barely lived in single story home in the highly sought after Waterford resort community in The Tribute! Pull up to this fabulous curb appeal Del Mar floor plan with up to 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with an office. Large living room, kitchen that boasts breakfast bar, under mount sink, coffee station, large pantry & an large eating area. Backyard is spacious. Master bedroom has en suite spa like bath with baja shower & large walk in closet. The Waterford amenity center complete with activity director, infinity style pool overlooking Lake Lewisville, pickle ball courts, gym & clubhouse. Resort living with miles of shoreline hiking & plenty of golf! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8109 Tramore have any available units?
8109 Tramore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 Tramore have?
Some of 8109 Tramore's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Tramore currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Tramore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Tramore pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 Tramore is pet friendly.
Does 8109 Tramore offer parking?
Yes, 8109 Tramore offers parking.
Does 8109 Tramore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Tramore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Tramore have a pool?
Yes, 8109 Tramore has a pool.
Does 8109 Tramore have accessible units?
No, 8109 Tramore does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Tramore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 Tramore has units with dishwashers.

