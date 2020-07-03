Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system media room

Beautiful home positioned on lake front homesite. Smart home, alarm system, fully equipped media room with furniture. Fireplace in kitchen breakfast area, gorgeous views of lake from backyard, family dining area, study and master bedroom. Extensive wood flooring, and custom window coverings. Kitchen open to dining area and family room, work station with sink, breakfast bar area, direct venting, double oven, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry with wine racks and wine frig and recessed decorative lighting. Spacious Master suite, garden tub in master bath, separate free standing vanities with granite counter tops. Many built in through out. Covered back patio over looking lake.