7504 Independence Drive

Great location close to 121 and N Dallas Tollway. 4 bedrooms 1 bath. Newly painted and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Fenced yard, covered patio. Garage conversion to a big room that can be bedroom or entertainment area. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Includes refrigerator and built in microwave oven. The living area features Vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Dont miss this one!! (please note: no covered parking as garage was converted to an extra room)