Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
7504 Independence Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:01 AM

7504 Independence Drive

7504 Independence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7504 Independence Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location close to 121 and N Dallas Tollway. 4 bedrooms 1 bath. Newly painted and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Fenced yard, covered patio. Garage conversion to a big room that can be bedroom or entertainment area. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Includes refrigerator and built in microwave oven. The living area features Vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Dont miss this one!! (please note: no covered parking as garage was converted to an extra room)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Independence Drive have any available units?
7504 Independence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Independence Drive have?
Some of 7504 Independence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Independence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Independence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Independence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7504 Independence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7504 Independence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Independence Drive offers parking.
Does 7504 Independence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Independence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Independence Drive have a pool?
No, 7504 Independence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Independence Drive have accessible units?
No, 7504 Independence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Independence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Independence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

