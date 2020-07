Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Highly Sought Area! - Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Highly Sought Area! This home features granite counters, re-finished cabinets, updated SS appliances. Bonus second living area in converted garage. Wood-like flooring in the main living areas with floor to ceiling decorative brick fireplace. Large bedrooms with complete updated baths. Spacious backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Available for immediate move in.



(RLNE3078021)