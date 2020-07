Amenities

Cute, cute 2 bedroom house. Yes, a single detached family home, on a street full of duplexes. This one has driveway, 1 car garage and fenced yard. Inside is vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen counters, cabinets and appliances. Each bedroom has ceiling fan. Bathroom has been updated. Ceramic tile floors except carpet in both bedrooms.