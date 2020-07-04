7129 Dee Cole Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Situated in quiet neighborhood in The Colony, this home is in the perfect location for easy access to highways, parks, and sports complex if you have children that play sports or even a golf course for your enjoyment! The lovely neighborhood of Northpointe you'll find a home that has plenty of space, an open layout, manageable but nice sized yard, 3br, 2 bathroom home that is perfectly priced to sell. It includes new window blinds, hard wood floors in the bedrooms, and more updates throughout the home! Please stop by and envision yourself calling this house, your home!!