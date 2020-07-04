All apartments in The Colony
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

7129 Dee Cole Drive

7129 Dee Cole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7129 Dee Cole Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
oven
Situated in quiet neighborhood in The Colony, this home is in the perfect location for easy access to highways, parks, and sports complex if you have children that play sports or even a golf course for your enjoyment! The lovely neighborhood of Northpointe you'll find a home that has plenty of space, an open layout, manageable but nice sized yard, 3br, 2 bathroom home that is perfectly priced to sell. It includes new window blinds, hard wood floors in the bedrooms, and more updates throughout the home! Please stop by and envision yourself calling this house, your home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7129 Dee Cole Drive have any available units?
7129 Dee Cole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7129 Dee Cole Drive have?
Some of 7129 Dee Cole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7129 Dee Cole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7129 Dee Cole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 Dee Cole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7129 Dee Cole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7129 Dee Cole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7129 Dee Cole Drive offers parking.
Does 7129 Dee Cole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7129 Dee Cole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 Dee Cole Drive have a pool?
No, 7129 Dee Cole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7129 Dee Cole Drive have accessible units?
No, 7129 Dee Cole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 Dee Cole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7129 Dee Cole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

