All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 7125 Northpointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
7125 Northpointe Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

7125 Northpointe Drive

7125 Northpointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7125 Northpointe Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
playground
pool
ACROSS FROM BILL ALLEN PARK, POOL, 5 BEDROOMS or 4 BEDROOM + GAMEROOM. What more can you ask for? This home has 4 Bedrooms but the Gameroom or Flex Room can be used as a Bedroom, Gym, Office, Play Room, or anything else you want to use it for. Split Bedroom Layout, 2 Living Areas + Dining area, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Paint, Updated Lighting Fixtures, and more. The Backyard is heavenly with the Pool, Water Features and Pond, Deck, Covered Outdoor Living Space, AUTOMATIC GATE Privacy, Lush Landscaping and best of all...Bill Allen Park across the street. Frisbee Golf, Playground, Trails, Basketball Courts, and Picnic Areas. Easy Access to 121, Top Golf, Lake Lewisville, and Legacy West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Northpointe Drive have any available units?
7125 Northpointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 Northpointe Drive have?
Some of 7125 Northpointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Northpointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Northpointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Northpointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7125 Northpointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7125 Northpointe Drive offer parking?
No, 7125 Northpointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7125 Northpointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Northpointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Northpointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7125 Northpointe Drive has a pool.
Does 7125 Northpointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 7125 Northpointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Northpointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 Northpointe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District