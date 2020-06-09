7125 Northpointe Drive

Amenities

ACROSS FROM BILL ALLEN PARK, POOL, 5 BEDROOMS or 4 BEDROOM + GAMEROOM. What more can you ask for? This home has 4 Bedrooms but the Gameroom or Flex Room can be used as a Bedroom, Gym, Office, Play Room, or anything else you want to use it for. Split Bedroom Layout, 2 Living Areas + Dining area, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Paint, Updated Lighting Fixtures, and more. The Backyard is heavenly with the Pool, Water Features and Pond, Deck, Covered Outdoor Living Space, AUTOMATIC GATE Privacy, Lush Landscaping and best of all...Bill Allen Park across the street. Frisbee Golf, Playground, Trails, Basketball Courts, and Picnic Areas. Easy Access to 121, Top Golf, Lake Lewisville, and Legacy West.