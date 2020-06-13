All apartments in The Colony
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

7121 Siena Pl

7121 Siena Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Siena Pl, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Anyone wanna take over my lease? All you have to do is apply and exchange signatures in the lease. Easy to get appproved. My score is LOW and I managed to get in.lol

-680 sq feet
-washer & dryer connections
-bars, salons, restaurants, and gym in community
-HUGE balcony and elevators
-Lease is up in August, but youre more than welcome to extend. I wanna be outta here by April 11th!

Rent is $975 (which is excellent for this area) but I always end up paying $1000 each month once water and trash is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 Siena Pl have any available units?
7121 Siena Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7121 Siena Pl have?
Some of 7121 Siena Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 Siena Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7121 Siena Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 Siena Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7121 Siena Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7121 Siena Pl offer parking?
No, 7121 Siena Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7121 Siena Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 Siena Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 Siena Pl have a pool?
No, 7121 Siena Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7121 Siena Pl have accessible units?
No, 7121 Siena Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 Siena Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7121 Siena Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

