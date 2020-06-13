7121 Siena Pl

Amenities
Anyone wanna take over my lease? All you have to do is apply and exchange signatures in the lease. Easy to get appproved. My score is LOW and I managed to get in.lol
-680 sq feet
-washer & dryer connections
-bars, salons, restaurants, and gym in community
-HUGE balcony and elevators
-Lease is up in August, but youre more than welcome to extend. I wanna be outta here by April 11th!
Rent is $975 (which is excellent for this area) but I always end up paying $1000 each month once water and trash is included.