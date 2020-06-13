All apartments in The Colony
7029 Sample Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

7029 Sample Drive

7029 Sample Drive · No Longer Available
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

7029 Sample Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely beautiful and meticulously maintained home in highly sought after Northpointe with many recent upgrades throughout! Home features include lofting vaulted ceilings, the perfect open floor plan for family living or entertaining, upgraded master and secondary baths, New High Energy Efficient Windows throughout, new flooring, trim & paint give this home a fresh new feel. The gorgeous backyard with pool has been professionally refinished and ready for summer fun! Located on a private, lightly trafficked street and yet perfectly located near fine dining and shops being just 4 miles from Plano's The Shops of Legacy West! Priced below market!! No HOA fee in this beautiful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Sample Drive have any available units?
7029 Sample Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Sample Drive have?
Some of 7029 Sample Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Sample Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Sample Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Sample Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7029 Sample Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7029 Sample Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Sample Drive offers parking.
Does 7029 Sample Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 Sample Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Sample Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7029 Sample Drive has a pool.
Does 7029 Sample Drive have accessible units?
No, 7029 Sample Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Sample Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 Sample Drive has units with dishwashers.

