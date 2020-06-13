7029 Sample Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely beautiful and meticulously maintained home in highly sought after Northpointe with many recent upgrades throughout! Home features include lofting vaulted ceilings, the perfect open floor plan for family living or entertaining, upgraded master and secondary baths, New High Energy Efficient Windows throughout, new flooring, trim & paint give this home a fresh new feel. The gorgeous backyard with pool has been professionally refinished and ready for summer fun! Located on a private, lightly trafficked street and yet perfectly located near fine dining and shops being just 4 miles from Plano's The Shops of Legacy West! Priced below market!! No HOA fee in this beautiful community!