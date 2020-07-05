All apartments in The Colony
6713 Matson Drive

6713 Matson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Matson Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Looking for a move-in ready, easy-to-maintain 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Colony near schools & parks? Enjoy fixing meals in the open kitchen to the living space so you're always part of what's going on. Arrive home from your quick commute, pull into your 1 car garage & head out to relax in your large, landscaped, fenced-in backyard. Then grab the bikes & pedal over to Lewisville Lake or nearby parks. End the day with a restful night's sleep in your master suite, with updated bathroom & walk-in closet for storage. Owner requirements are No pets, 1 year rental history at current residence, 2 years in same line of work, & 3x the rent amount. Owner will considering selling the house for $220,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Matson Drive have any available units?
6713 Matson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 Matson Drive have?
Some of 6713 Matson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Matson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Matson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Matson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6713 Matson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6713 Matson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6713 Matson Drive offers parking.
Does 6713 Matson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Matson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Matson Drive have a pool?
No, 6713 Matson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Matson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6713 Matson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Matson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 Matson Drive has units with dishwashers.

