6713 Matson Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a move-in ready, easy-to-maintain 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Colony near schools & parks? Enjoy fixing meals in the open kitchen to the living space so you're always part of what's going on. Arrive home from your quick commute, pull into your 1 car garage & head out to relax in your large, landscaped, fenced-in backyard. Then grab the bikes & pedal over to Lewisville Lake or nearby parks. End the day with a restful night's sleep in your master suite, with updated bathroom & walk-in closet for storage. Owner requirements are No pets, 1 year rental history at current residence, 2 years in same line of work, & 3x the rent amount. Owner will considering selling the house for $220,000.