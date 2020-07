Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 2 story home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot.5 block from a city park and 3 blocks from the HOA pool.

Walking distance to Morningside elementary, an exemplary school! large fenced back yard and backs up to a

green belt. The down bedroom has french doors! New upgrades (microwave, dishwasher, carpet), gorgeous wood floors, sprinklers, gutters, paint, ceramic tile, and much more! This is a great home and includes access to HOA pool and park!