Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6605 Redwood Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:25 AM

6605 Redwood Lane

6605 Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Redwood Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3bed 2bath 1 story home that backs up to the greenbelt in The Legends subdivision. Open concept layout with Updates that include roof in 2017, new HVAC in 2016, laminate wood throughout home (secondary bedrooms have carpet, one with new carpet), granite countertops in bathrooms with wood plank ceramic flooring in bathrooms and utility room and updated Kohler toilets. Renovated kitchen that boasts granite countertops in kitchen w new sink and backsplash, stainless steel and Samsung microwave. Easy access electronic front door lock and keypad for garage. Greenbelt has a walking trail. 2 min walk to nearest playground. Close to all the new development (Grandscape), shopping, restaurants, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Redwood Lane have any available units?
6605 Redwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Redwood Lane have?
Some of 6605 Redwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Redwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6605 Redwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Redwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6605 Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Redwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6605 Redwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6605 Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Redwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

