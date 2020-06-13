6605 Redwood Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3bed 2bath 1 story home that backs up to the greenbelt in The Legends subdivision. Open concept layout with Updates that include roof in 2017, new HVAC in 2016, laminate wood throughout home (secondary bedrooms have carpet, one with new carpet), granite countertops in bathrooms with wood plank ceramic flooring in bathrooms and utility room and updated Kohler toilets. Renovated kitchen that boasts granite countertops in kitchen w new sink and backsplash, stainless steel and Samsung microwave. Easy access electronic front door lock and keypad for garage. Greenbelt has a walking trail. 2 min walk to nearest playground. Close to all the new development (Grandscape), shopping, restaurants, and more.