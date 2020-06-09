6437 Branchwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room volleyball court

Reduced for a quick sale! Beautiful corner lot home with many upgrades and plenty of useful living space. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and attractive tile back-splash. Huge walkin pantry and gas cooktop. Cherry wood flooring in entry living and dining room and new carpet throughout other parts of house. Flex room upstairs already converted into media room with wiring. Ceiling fans in bedrooms living rooms. Backyard with 8 ft fence and a remote controlled sliding gated on drive-way for extra privacy. Excellent community with two pools, playground volleyball courts etc. and plenty of community activities. Walk distance to elementary school. Excellent location, convenient to 121, shops and restaurants.