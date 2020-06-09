All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6437 Branchwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6437 Branchwood Trail
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:02 PM

6437 Branchwood Trail

6437 Branchwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6437 Branchwood Trail, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Reduced for a quick sale! Beautiful corner lot home with many upgrades and plenty of useful living space. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and attractive tile back-splash. Huge walkin pantry and gas cooktop. Cherry wood flooring in entry living and dining room and new carpet throughout other parts of house. Flex room upstairs already converted into media room with wiring. Ceiling fans in bedrooms living rooms. Backyard with 8 ft fence and a remote controlled sliding gated on drive-way for extra privacy. Excellent community with two pools, playground volleyball courts etc. and plenty of community activities. Walk distance to elementary school. Excellent location, convenient to 121, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Branchwood Trail have any available units?
6437 Branchwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6437 Branchwood Trail have?
Some of 6437 Branchwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 Branchwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Branchwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Branchwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Branchwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6437 Branchwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6437 Branchwood Trail offers parking.
Does 6437 Branchwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 Branchwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Branchwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6437 Branchwood Trail has a pool.
Does 6437 Branchwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 6437 Branchwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Branchwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6437 Branchwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District