All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6421 Marlar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6421 Marlar Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 2:43 PM

6421 Marlar Lane

6421 Marlar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6421 Marlar Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful well maintained home in The Colony. Featuring Spacious, open concept 4 bedrooms
2 bath single story home in a beautiful, well established Legends neighborhood. The kitchen is open and designed for family gatherings and has a very functional floor plan. The backyard is set up for outdoor entertainment as well it provides privacy, lots of cabinet-counter space and a nice living area with fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of The Colony! Short Minutes from Toyota headquarters and Legacy west, NFM, entertainment and shopping. Come see this wonderful home that will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Marlar Lane have any available units?
6421 Marlar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Marlar Lane have?
Some of 6421 Marlar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Marlar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Marlar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Marlar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Marlar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6421 Marlar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Marlar Lane offers parking.
Does 6421 Marlar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Marlar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Marlar Lane have a pool?
No, 6421 Marlar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Marlar Lane have accessible units?
No, 6421 Marlar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Marlar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Marlar Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District