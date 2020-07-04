6421 Marlar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful well maintained home in The Colony. Featuring Spacious, open concept 4 bedrooms

2 bath single story home in a beautiful, well established Legends neighborhood. The kitchen is open and designed for family gatherings and has a very functional floor plan. The backyard is set up for outdoor entertainment as well it provides privacy, lots of cabinet-counter space and a nice living area with fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of The Colony! Short Minutes from Toyota headquarters and Legacy west, NFM, entertainment and shopping. Come see this wonderful home that will not last long!