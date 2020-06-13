Beautifully updated 4 bedroom; 2.5 bath home in highly desirable Legand community within minutes to several new major companies. Open floor plan with an additional room of a 2nd living room or study on the 1st floor. Park & walking trail directly behind the home. This house will be available to move-in ready 1st of May.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6217 Apache Drive have?
Some of 6217 Apache Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.