6208 Stewart Blvd. Available 04/06/20 4 bed Golf community for lease! - Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and custom paint. Spacious eat-in kitchen with island, custom backsplash, TONS of cabinet space, & large pantry. Spacious living room with cozy gas fireplace great for entertaining! Over-sized master bedroom with sitting area, master bath with dual vanities, separate frameless shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet! HUGE media room for the whole family to enjoy along with playroom or office! Covered patio and a spacious backyard, with an 8 ft fence for plenty of privacy and relaxing! Enjoy the sounds of water running in the coy pond. Community features 2 community pools, one family pool and one adult pool that faces the lake. Rent includes ac filters to be delivered to property each month.



(RLNE4311039)