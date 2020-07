Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

A cozy, well maintained 3 bedroom, one story house near Lake Lewisville. The family room has nice engineered wood floor and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The house has a split floor plan for privacy. It has an excellent community center with large swimming pools and playground. No cats. Maximum 2 dogs under 25 pounds.