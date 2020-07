Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful renovated duplex conveniently located in The Colony. Fresh paint and interiors with new appliances, including use of Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. One master bedroom and a second bedroom with one large bathroom featuring double sinks. Sliding glass doors that open to a small patio and yard allow ample natural lighting to the main living space. This cozy gem could be your next home!