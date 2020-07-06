6037 Cypress Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular View of the lake and golf course! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home + Formal Dining Rm & Office. Extensive Hard Wood Flrs, Crown Molding, Tall Baseboards & Fresh Paint In & Out. Formal Dining Rm Provides Lg Windows Allowing Natural Light Thru-out. Study Features Built-Ins & Dbl French Doors. Living Rm Displays a Wall of Windows Overlooking Stewart Peninsula Golf Course. Kitchen Boasts Custom Oak Cabs, Granite Counters, Farm Sink & Walk In Pantry. Spacious Master Suite wJetted Tub, Walk-in Closet & Private Balcony Perfect for Morning Coffee! Pool Sized Backyd has a Large Covr'd Patio. This is the home you will love! Must see.