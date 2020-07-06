All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
6037 Cypress Cove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6037 Cypress Cove Drive

6037 Cypress Cove Drive · No Longer Available
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

6037 Cypress Cove Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular View of the lake and golf course! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home + Formal Dining Rm & Office. Extensive Hard Wood Flrs, Crown Molding, Tall Baseboards & Fresh Paint In & Out. Formal Dining Rm Provides Lg Windows Allowing Natural Light Thru-out. Study Features Built-Ins & Dbl French Doors. Living Rm Displays a Wall of Windows Overlooking Stewart Peninsula Golf Course. Kitchen Boasts Custom Oak Cabs, Granite Counters, Farm Sink & Walk In Pantry. Spacious Master Suite wJetted Tub, Walk-in Closet & Private Balcony Perfect for Morning Coffee! Pool Sized Backyd has a Large Covr'd Patio. This is the home you will love! Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive have any available units?
6037 Cypress Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive have?
Some of 6037 Cypress Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 Cypress Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Cypress Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Cypress Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Cypress Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6037 Cypress Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Cypress Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6037 Cypress Cove Drive has a pool.
Does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6037 Cypress Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Cypress Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 Cypress Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

